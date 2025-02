RCMP are investigating a deadly house fire in the Interlake region of Manitoba. Officers and firefighters responded Friday to a blaze at Pinaymootang First Nation, where they found a home fully engulfed in flames. Two days later, the body of one person was found in the rubble. RCMP say the cause of the fire appears suspicious. They are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Gypsumville detachment or Crime Stoppers. …



