Quebec Solidaire joins First Nation in fight against nuclear waste site

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Quebec Solidaire joined the Kebaowek First Nation in the fight against a nuclear-storage facility close to the Ottawa River, urging the Quebec government to publicly oppose the project. Kebaowek First Nation Chief Lance Raymond was joined at the podium by Quebec Solidaire Indigenous Affairs critic Manon Masse and Quebec Solidaire environment critic Alexandre Leduc. Raymond said he was glad to have Quebec Solidaire’s support in fighting the Chalk River Near Surface Nuclear Disposal Facility. “For years, Kebaowek First Nation has spoken out against the inequities of the current process. The activities proposed at Chalk River violate the rights guaranteed to our community under Section 35 of the Constitution. These lands are those of our ancestors, and we refuse to bear, generation after…



