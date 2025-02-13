OPP investigate firearm discharged at Highway 6 business

National News
HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON -Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after shots were fired at a Highway 6 business overnight. Haldimand OPP said  shots were fired at the business at about 7a.m.  Wed., February 12, 2025. OPP said early reports indicated  an unknown individual (or individuals) were on the property sometime overnight and discharged a firearm at the unoccupied business. The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services attended the scene to process evidence. There are no concerns for public safety currently. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may leave an online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible…

