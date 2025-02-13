Manitoulin’s own Al Douglas leads climate resilience efforts with federal funding

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor SUDBURY—Communities across Northern Ontario are set to benefit from new federal funding aimed at tackling the growing challenges of climate change. The Government of Canada has announced an investment of over $2.7 million in five projects designed to strengthen climate resilience, including initiatives led by Manitoulin’s Al Douglas, president of the Climate Risk Institute. The funding comes as part of the federal Climate Change Adaptation Program (CCAP), which supports efforts to prepare for and mitigate climate-related risks across Canada. Mr. Douglas, a respected climate expert, is at the helm of three of these projects, run out of Laurentian University’s Climate Risk Institute. His work focuses on equipping professionals, decision-makers and First Nations communities with the tools and training needed…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice