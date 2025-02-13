Wiikwemkoong moves ahead on transitional housing plan

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory’s own Jonathan Peltier of the Justice Program was one of the keynote speakers at the Chiefs of Ontario Mental Wellness and Substance Use conference, held in Collingwood from January 28 to 30. His story is one of perseverance, transformation and a deep commitment to justice and healing for Indigenous communities. Mr. Peltier, who serves as a Gladue aftercare worker and in prisoner reintegration, has dedicated his life to assisting Indigenous men and women in federal custody. His work involves not only helping individuals transition out of incarceration but also delivering culturally relevant programs within correctional facilities. As a shkabewis (helper), Mr. Peltier builds relationships, carrying forward the teachings that shaped his own journey. A Journey of…



