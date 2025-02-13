National News
ticker

The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits falls as employers continue to hold on to workers

February 13, 2025 30 views

By Matt Ott U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week as employers continue to retain workers despite resurgent inflation and elevated interest rates. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell by 7,000 to 213,000 for the week ending February 8, the Labor Department said Thursday. Analysts projected that 215,000 new applications would be filed. Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered representative of layoffs. The four-week average, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, inched down by 1,000 to 216,000. Despite showing some signs of weakening during the past year, the labor market remains healthy with plentiful jobs and relatively few layoffs. Last week, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 143,000 jobs in January, significantly fewer than December’s 256,000 job gains. However, the unemployment…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Timber firms win right to appeal in massive Aboriginal title case

February 13, 2025 15

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Three timber firms will have a…

Read more
National News

Manitoba RCMP say house fire that left one dead appears suspicious

February 13, 2025 10

RCMP are investigating a deadly house fire in the Interlake region of Manitoba. Officers and firefighters…

Read more