Aiming to save lives

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal When Confederation College cancelled its pre-service firefighter program in 2024, it left instructor Shane Ferguson with more time on his hands to focus on his new fire safety company. “When one door shut, another opened giving me more time to work in the northern communities, doing fire safety and firefighter training, and to develop the Stay Alive Fire Safety company,” he said. Ferguson developed his award-winning game, The Great Escape, more than 20 years ago and it has grown into a vital learning tool for children to learn about fire safety. During the last several months, he has expanded the computer game to an Indigenous app version, changing characters to include the Seven Sacred Animals and voicing by community elders. In…



