Charter school proposal moving forwards

By Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Members of local indigenous groups are working toward opening a charter school with the goal of offering students an education that goes beyond academics. Charlene Bearhead, a member of the board for the Roots of Resilience not-for-profit society, says the group is applying to the Minister of Education to be able to open a charter school in Drayton Valley, with a goal of opening in September. The society is hosting an information night on February 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express. Bearhead says her 40 years of working in education has made it clear that the system is failing children and staff as human beings. “I’m always a big believer in doing the best you can to try to work…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice