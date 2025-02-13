Alberta Energy Regulator names former oil and gas CEO as top executive

By Lauren Krugel Alberta’s energy watchdog has chosen a former oil and gas company CEO as its new boss. The Alberta Energy Regulator says Rob Morgan, who most recently led Strathcona Resources, is to take the helm starting Tuesday. The AER says Morgan is an engineer who has almost 40 years of oil and gas industry experience. The regulator says Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government has set a goal of increasing oil and gas production and accessing new markets, and the AER has a key role in that. It says Morgan brings industry experience, skills and knowledge to help the AER “turn the page” as a “responsible and effective regulator.” The AER has been criticized for how it informed the public and local First Nations about the release…



