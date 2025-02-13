National News
Canada makes sweeping changes to Jordan’s Principle after CHRT ruling

February 13, 2025 36 views

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-Canada has announced sweeping changes to a program designed to ensure First Nations kids get the care and supports they need, when they need them. That includes barring funding approvals under Jordan’s Principle for home renovations, sporting events, international travel, non-medical supports or school-related requests unless required to ensure equality with kids who are not First Nations. The changes come almost a year after the federal government argued before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal that requests were being made for a swath of non-urgent things including modelling headshots, gaming consoles, bicycles and a zip line kit. The CHRT said last month it was “quite concerned” about that problem, while noting some seemingly unusual requests could be made for good reason, including a fridge used to keep medication…

