Territorial premiers send message in Washington that the Arctic is not for sale

By Kelly Geraldine Malone -CP-Territorial premiers said it is a critical time for the Arctic amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s increasing rhetoric of American expansion and actions to disrupt global trade. But they are very clear: the Arctic is not for sale. “The people of the north are the ones asserting Canada’s sovereignty,” said Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson in Washington Wednesday. Simpson, along with Yukon Premier Ranj Paillai and Nunavut Premier P.K. Akeeagok, were scheduled to also meet Thursday with representatives from Greenland, which Trump has also made noise about trying to acquire. Opportunities for Arctic collaboration between Canada and the United States was the focus of a talk with the three premiers at the Wilson Center Thursday morning in the United States capital where Canadian leaders continue their…



