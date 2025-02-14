National News
Man from uncontacted Indigenous tribe emerges in Amazon, and villagers demonstrate a lighter

February 14, 2025 55 views

By Fabiano Maisonnave BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — In a rare encounter, a young man from an isolated Indigenous tribe approached a riverine community in Brazil’s Amazon, the country’s Indigenous affairs agency and local witnesses said Thursday. The encounter occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bela Rosa, a community along the Purus River in the southwestern Amazon. Barefoot and wearing a small loincloth, the young man appeared calm and in good health as he waved two wooden sticks, a villager told The Associated Press. The villager spoke on condition of anonymity, saying the Indigenous bureau Funai told locals not to discuss the incident. The villager said locals believed the man was asking for fire. Smartphone video of the encounter showed one resident trying unsuccessfully to show the man how to use…

