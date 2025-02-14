National News
Territorial premiers send message in Washington that the Arctic is not for sale

By Kelly Geraldine Malone Territorial premiers said it is a critical time for the Arctic amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s increasing rhetoric of American expansion and actions to disrupt global trade. But they are very clear: the Arctic is not for sale. “The people of the north are the ones asserting Canada’s sovereignty,” said Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson in Washington Thursday. Simpson, along with Yukon Premier Ranj Paillai and Nunavut Premier P.K. Akeeagok, were scheduled to meet with representatives from Greenland, which Trump has also made noise about trying to acquire. The president complained about Canada later Thursday as he signed an order to implement “reciprocal tariffs” — raising U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports — his latest move disrupting the global…

