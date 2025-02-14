Marten Fall First Nation acquires Cav-Tal Foods

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – Marten Falls First Nation has further expanded its role in the food supply chain in Northern Ontario. During the Neegani-Iishawin conference at the Valhalla Inn this week, Chief Bruce Achneepineskum announced that Marten Falls First Nation has finalized its acquisition of Cav-Tal Foods Ltd. “It’s been a few months in the works, the announcement, we acquired the business in October of last year, but we had to finalize all the purchase agreements legally. We were waiting for an opportune time to make an announcement,” said Achneepineskum. Last year, Marten Falls First Nation invested in Bay Meats, purchasing a 51 per cent ownership. However, with the acquisition of Cav-Tal Foods Ltd., the First Nation now holds majority ownership in both…



