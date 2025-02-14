National News
ticker

RCMP confirm woman’s death not cause by exposure or injuries

February 14, 2025 34 views

By Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun An autopsy has confirmed a woman who died after being found outside of a home last month in frigid temperatures did not die from exposure or from any physical injuries, and police continue to investigate to determine the cause of the woman’s death. According to Manitoba RCMP, on Jan. 31, their Gypsumville detachment got a call about a woman they were told was outside of a home and in medical distress in the Pinaymootang First Nation, a community located more than 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, in the Interlake. Temperatures that evening had dipped to around -26C and felt like –29C with the windchill. When police arrived, EMS workers were providing medical assistance to the 50-year-old woman, and she was taken…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

TIFF CEO worried about ‘nationalistic’ shift in TV, film amid Canada-US trade tension

February 14, 2025 24

By Alex Nino Gheciu -CP-The CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival is warning against an…

Read more
National News

Earthquake felt on southern Vancouver Island is latest B.C. tremor

February 14, 2025 34

Residents across southern Vancouver Island reported feeling a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern…

Read more