Ottawa provides $1.5M for sports initiatives across Nunavik and Nunavut

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The federal government has announced $1.5 million to fund nine sports-related initiatives in Nunavut and Nunavik. The money is part of $24.2 million distributed between 119 Indigenous-led projects across the country, the Department of Canadian Heritage announced Feb. 7 in a news release. It comes from the department’s Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program. The Government of Nunavut will receive more than $800,000 for its Nunavut Youth Ambassador Program, which sends volunteers to the Canada and Arctic Winter Games. Approximately $157,000 is earmarked for the City of Iqaluit for the Qaumaniq Summer Day Camp, which engages youths in Inuit cultural traditions, environmental stewardship and creative expression. Recreation and Parks Association Nunavut is set to receive $115,000 for its youth…



