Like Poilievre, Freeland is pitching a housing plan that would limit immigration

By David Baxter and Kyle Duggan -CP-Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s plan to fix the housing shortage would tie the number of newcomers Canada admits to housing availability. The former finance minister made the promise in a 10-point policy document her campaign issued Monday morning. Freeland said the move would slow down population growth until housing affordability stabilizes. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been promising for some time now to tie immigration numbers to housing starts. Under the federal government’s current immigration plan, the number of permanent residents being admitted is set to decline annually until it reaches 365,000 in 2027. The previous goal was to admit upwards of 500,000 permanent residents annually from 2024 to 2026. The link between immigration and housing starts isn’t the only thing the Freeland…



