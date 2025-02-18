National News
ticker

Alberta’s special hunting licences yield $356K at Utah auction

February 18, 2025 26 views

By Jack Farrell -CP-Seven unique hunting licences issued by the Alberta government have sold for the equivalent of C$356,000 at an auction in Utah. The Alberta Minister’s Special Licences are issued annually and exempt hunters with the highest bid from certain rules. At the 2025 Western Hunting and Conservation Expo in Utah on the weekend, hunters paid US$50,000 each for moose and elk licences, while the mule deer licence was the most coveted and sold for US$70,000. The white-tailed deer licence sold for US$32,500; the cougar licence sold for US$29,000; and the one for a pronghorn sold for US$15,000. The turkey licence fetched the least at US$4,500. An eighth special licence issued by the province this year, for a bighorn sheep — Alberta’s official mammal, sold for a record-breaking US$400,000…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

February 18, 2025 11

By Collin Binkley WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is giving America’s schools and universities two…

Read more
National News

OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad seek help locating federal offender

February 18, 2025 20

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted…

Read more