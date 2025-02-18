Alberta’s special hunting licences yield $356K at Utah auction

By Jack Farrell -CP-Seven unique hunting licences issued by the Alberta government have sold for the equivalent of C$356,000 at an auction in Utah. The Alberta Minister’s Special Licences are issued annually and exempt hunters with the highest bid from certain rules. At the 2025 Western Hunting and Conservation Expo in Utah on the weekend, hunters paid US$50,000 each for moose and elk licences, while the mule deer licence was the most coveted and sold for US$70,000. The white-tailed deer licence sold for US$32,500; the cougar licence sold for US$29,000; and the one for a pronghorn sold for US$15,000. The turkey licence fetched the least at US$4,500. An eighth special licence issued by the province this year, for a bighorn sheep — Alberta’s official mammal, sold for a record-breaking US$400,000…



