Yukon premier says trip to Washington, D.C., highlighted North amid tariff dispute

February 18, 2025 26 views

-CP-Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says he met with elected representatives from Alaska to discuss the importance of working together and the impact of possible tariffs on both counties. A statement from Pillai says he met with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and House Representative Nick Begich as part of a trip to Washington, D.C., with other Canadian premiers, aimed at challenging the “harmful tariffs” being threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. Pillai says he and the other two territorial premiers also held a panel discussion at the Wilson Center where they highlighted the territories’ role in Arctic security, the strategic importance of critical minerals and the need for Indigenous-led economic initiatives. All 13 premiers travelled to Washington last week — the first such joint delegation of premiers to D.C. — where…

