Inuksuk Drum Dancers provide helping hand on new song

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Inuksuk Drum Dancers hit the road earlier this month where they got the chance to join Susan Aglukark for a special reason. Ten members of the group were in Toronto from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7 to provide background vocals for a new song called Igvit (For You). It’s a song Aglukark said she wrote several years ago, but rediscovered it last year and felt it was time to put a melody behind it. Mary Piercey-Lewis, choral director for the group, accompanied the young singers to Toronto, sais Aglukark reached out early last year to see if the group could be a part of it. “We worked hard to get some funding for it to be able to make…



