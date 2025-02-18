Where science meets Inuit stewardship: Saving the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt near Inukjuak may well be the oldest accessible volcanic rock formation on Earth, but increased scientific interest in the region is causing irreparable damage to the land. And that has forced residents to put their foot down to find a solution. As a place where scientific research meets the will of Inuit as stewards of the land, the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt — 40 kilometres south of Inukjuak — captured interest from researchers around the world after scientists theorized that it could contain some of the oldest rocks on Earth in 2008. Further research by University of Ottawa professor Jonathan O’Neil in 2017 suggests parts of the rock formation, which includes garnet, quartz and biotite, are 4.3 billion…



