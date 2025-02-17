National News
‘My hands were being guided’: Exhibition invites viewers into the world of Haida master artist

February 17, 2025 60 views

By David P. Ball, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Standing in front of a studio work desk cluttered with wood-carving tools, family photos, newspapers, and tide charts around his homeland Haida Gwaii, Kihl ‘Yahda (Christian White) describes the “sense of satisfaction” he gets from his artwork. Whenever he finishes a new carving, painted box, or ceremonial mask, he often feels pride and happiness. He hopes it brings similar feelings for others in his nation. “I imagine it could spur many emotions, really,” he tells IndigiNews in an interview. “We live in a small community where there can be a lot of grief. You know, there’s always loss in our community — but there’s also life and smiles and happiness. And we’ve got to let that win.” The 62-year old Haida artist…

