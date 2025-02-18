Poilievre sticks with ‘axe the tax,’ adds policy details to slogans as election nears

By Sarah Ritchie -CP-The Conservatives’ favourite slogan — “axe the tax” — has been a rallying cry for the better part of three years as frustrated Canadians looked for relief from the rising cost of living. But now, with key Liberal leadership candidates backing away from the federal consumer carbon price, some have been asking whether the Tories need to axe their slogan as well. On Saturday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put the speculation to rest. “After much reflection, I have concluded the carbon tax will be an even bigger issue in the coming election,” he told supporters at a rally in downtown Ottawa. Here is a closer look at what Poilievre says he’ll do if his party forms the next government. ‘Axe the tax’ Poilievre has always said he…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice