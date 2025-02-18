Haida celebrate title agreement, Trudeau emotional at ceremony

By Brenna Owen -CP-With tears streaming down his face, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a gathering of Haida Nation leaders and community members that he couldn’t think of a better place to make one of his final trips as Canada’s leader. Federal and Haida leaders signed a historic agreement Monday recognizing Aboriginal title over the archipelago of Haida Gwaii off British Columbia’s northern coast. “Haida Gwaii belongs to you, the Haida people,” Trudeau said, as the crowd cheered, clapped and rose to its feet. “This is only the beginning of a new chapter,” he said, between the Haida Nation and the Canadian government. Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, president of the Council of the Haida Nation, told the official ceremony that the agreement was the culmination of “well over 100 years of…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice