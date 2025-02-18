Water supply a consideration if Iqaluit is to host military base, mayor says

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Hosting a military base could put demands on Iqaluit’s water system, says Mayor Solomon Awa. But, the idea also presents an economic opportunity. “There’s a question of do we have enough water?” Awa said in an interview, a day after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced his party would build CFB Iqaluit if his party wins the next federal election. But having an adequate water supply is one of the considerations the city would have to face, Iqaluit’s mayor said. “If not, we’re going to have to ask [for] more funding to create more water for the city.” Iqaluit’s long-term water supply and distribution upgrades, to which the federal government contributed $214 million in 2022, is one of the city’s major ongoing…



