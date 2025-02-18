National News
ticker

Water supply a consideration if Iqaluit is to host military base, mayor says

February 18, 2025 27 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Hosting a military base could put demands on Iqaluit’s water system, says Mayor Solomon Awa. But, the idea also presents an economic opportunity. “There’s a question of do we have enough water?” Awa said in an interview, a day after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced his party would build CFB Iqaluit if his party wins the next federal election. But having an adequate water supply is one of the considerations the city would have to face, Iqaluit’s mayor said. “If not, we’re going to have to ask [for] more funding to create more water for the city.” Iqaluit’s long-term water supply and distribution upgrades, to which the federal government contributed $214 million in 2022, is one of the city’s major ongoing…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

February 18, 2025 17

By Collin Binkley WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is giving America’s schools and universities two…

Read more
National News

OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad seek help locating federal offender

February 18, 2025 25

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted…

Read more