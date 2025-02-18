National News
ticker

Leonard Peltier to be released from prison following sentence commutation in FBI killings

February 18, 2025 25 views

By Graham Lee Brewer AP-Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier is set to be released from a Florida prison Tuesday based on former President Joe Biden having commuted his life sentence for the 1975 killings of two FBI agents, a decision that elated Peltier’s supporters while angering law enforcement officials who believe in his guilt. For nearly half a century, Peltier’s imprisonment has symbolized systemic injustice for Native Americans across the country who believe in his innocence. The decision to release the 80-year-old to home confinement was celebrated by supporters. “He represents every person who’s been roughed up by a cop, profiled, had their children harassed at school,” said Nick Estes, a professor of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota and a member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe who…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

February 18, 2025 17

By Collin Binkley WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is giving America’s schools and universities two…

Read more
National News

OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad seek help locating federal offender

February 18, 2025 25

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted…

Read more