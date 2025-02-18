National News
OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad seek help locating federal offender

February 18, 2025 74 views

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Joshua Gray is described as a 44-year-old white man, five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. According to the OPP’s  Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad, he is currently serving a six-year, nine-month, and nine-day sentence for multiple offenses, including armed robbery, drug trafficking, and disguise with intent. Police say Gray has several tattoos, including an owl and words on his left arm, a cross, a Joker skull, a skull on his upper right arm, and the word “Believe” on his right forearm. Authorities say Gray is known to frequent London, Sarnia, and Toronto. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is…

