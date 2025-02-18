National News
ticker

Trump administration gives schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money

February 18, 2025 68 views

By Collin Binkley WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is giving America’s schools and universities two weeks to eliminate diversity initiatives or risk losing federal money, raising the stakes in the president’s fight against “wokeness” and sowing confusion as schools scramble to comply. In a memo Friday, the Education Department gave an ultimatum to stop using “racial preferences” as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring or other areas. Schools are being given 14 days to end any practice that treats students or workers differently because of their race. The sweeping demand could upend education in myriad ways. The memo targets college admissions offices, ordering an end to personal essays or writing prompts that can be used to predict an applicant’s race. It forbids dorms or graduation events for students…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haida celebrate title agreement, Trudeau emotional at ceremony

February 18, 2025 50

By Brenna Owen -CP-With tears streaming down his face, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a gathering…

Read more
National News

American Indian Country responds to Trump

February 18, 2025 70

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa It’s been a busy month for President Trump.…

Read more