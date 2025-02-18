‘One heart, one body, one spirit’

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nearly 200 people gathered in the U̓ll̓us Community Centre in Mount Currie on Feb. 4 to celebrate a night of historic firsts for the Lil’wat Nation and the Invictus Games. It was the first stop on a four-day trip for 15 Invictus athletes and representatives from the four Host Nations. The expedition carried the Invictus flag through the Lil’wat, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam First Nations, culminating in the flag’s arrival in Vancouver at the Games’ opening ceremony on Feb. 8. It’s the first time Invictus is hosting winter sports, recognizing veterans’ healing occurs year-round. And the expedition itself is considered a shared journey of healing between servicemembers and members of the Nation. It’s a close collaboration that signifies an unprecedented central role for…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice