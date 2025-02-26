National News
Man facing charges after three vehicle collision

February 26, 2025 41 views

OHSWEKEN,ONT- Six Nations Police (SNP) have charged a local man after a three-vehicle collision on Chiefswood Road last month. SNP and Emergency Medical Services  (EMS) all responded to a three-vehicle collision Tuesday, January 28th, 2025, at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Chiefswood Road. Police said Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2023) they found three vehicles at the scene, all with heavy damages, blocking the roadway.  EMS assessed all drivers at the scene and one driver was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries. SNP said officers spoke with the driver’s involved and learned a truck was travelling northbound on Chiefswood Road when it collided with two other vehicles. During the investigation police learned the driver of the truck was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle. Police said no signs of impairment…

