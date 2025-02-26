National News
ticker

Chiefs granted intervenor status in border-crossing lobster case

February 26, 2025 43 views

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal An Indigenous nation has been granted intervenor status in a case involving a U.S.-based lobster fisher accused of illegally fishing in Passamaquoddy Bay. Erik D. Francis, 55, of Perry, Maine, faces charges under the Coastal Fisheries Protection Act alleging that he illegally fished from a foreign vessel in New Brunswick waters. According to court documents, he was stopped on Nov. 15, 2022, off the coast of Deer Island by fisheries officials, who seized 36 lobster traps owned by Francis. Francis, who is self-represented, has claimed Indigenous fishing rights as a part of the Peskotomuhkati (Passamaquoddy) Nation, which has two communities in Maine including Sipayik (Pleasant Point), where Francis lives, and the community known as Skutik in Charlotte County. The Peskotomuhkati people, which…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump cuts financial lifeline for Venezuela’s government by ending permit to export oil to US

February 26, 2025 62

By Regina Garcia Cano CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A permit issued by the United States government…

Read more
National News

Wabasca RCMP responded to 252 reports of spousal abuse in 2024

February 26, 2025 38

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In 2024, the Wabasca RCMP detachment’s most frequent ‘common…

Read more