Trio of King Charles III Coronation Medals awarded in Tofino

February 26, 2025 44 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, BC – Joe Martin, Levi Martin and Dr. Ricardo Manmohan were awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals on Feb. 21 in front of an intimate gathering of friends and family at the newly renovated Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre in Tofino. Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns presented the honour on behalf of the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. Johns was tasked with nominating 20 individuals from his riding for the Kings Charles II Coronation Medal, an award that recognizes outstanding individuals who have made a difference in their community. “It wasn’t easy to pull all these individuals together at the same time,” said Johns. “They are extremely busy individuals that are constantly giving everything they’ve got, and when I…

