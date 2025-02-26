Chiefs in Ontario vote in favour of federal child welfare reform deal

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-First Nations chiefs in Ontario voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in favour of a child welfare reform deal with the federal government. The Ontario-specific deal to allow First Nations to take control of child welfare was supported by 76 chiefs in assembly, with four objections and three abstentions. As the vote concluded, Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict said the decision will allow First Nations to end discrimination in their communities and offer better support to families. “We can’t wait for a national agreement. It’s too important in our communities,” he told the chiefs gathered in Toronto. “Yes, there’s a lot of work to do, but I believe today is a very momentous moment. Not only are we stopping discrimination in our communities — in your communities — we’re advancing…



