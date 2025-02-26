A Safer Future – Cree Nation and Ontario fire departments launch unique fire prevention program

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Cree Nation partnered with Ontario fire departments on January 31 to launch a Fire Prevention Officer (FPO) Mentorship Program in Orillia, Ontario. With 10 FPOs from Cree communities working for a month in conjunction with 11 fire departments across Ontario, the program is the first of its kind in Canada. “Fire prevention is so vital for our communities, especially with the unique challenges we face,” stated Cree Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty. “This mentorship program will give our Fire Prevention Officers the knowledge and support needed to better protect our communities and build a safer future for all in Eeyou Istchee.” The Cree Nation faces similar high fire risks as do other First Nations, including overcrowded housing and socioeconomic inequities. A 2021 report…



