Francis Verreault-Paul picked by Assembly of First Nations as Quebec-Labrador chief

-CP-Francis Verreault-Paul has been elected the new regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador. Verreault-Paul, 37, from the Innu community of Mashteuiatsh in Quebec’s Lac-St-Jean region, takes over from Ghislain Picard, who stepped down after 33 years in the role and 11 terms as chief. “I commit to be a unifying voice, to listen, to act and to carry our claims forward with conviction,” Verreault-Paul, who before the vote served as chief of staff at the assembly, said in a news release on Wednesday. After a vote Tuesday in Lac-Beauport, Que., north of Quebec City, Verreault-Paul beat three other candidates: Constant Awashish, grand chief of the Atikamekw Nation council; Cathy Martin, council member of the Listuguj Mi’kmaq government; and Monik Kistabish, chief of the Abitibiwinni…



