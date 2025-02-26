Wabasca RCMP responded to 252 reports of spousal abuse in 2024

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In 2024, the Wabasca RCMP detachment’s most frequent ‘common police activity’ was responding to spousal abuse. In 2024, the Wabasca RCMP responded to 252 reported cases of spousal abuse. For the Athabasca RCMP, the number of reported cases was 93. For the Athabasca, RCMP this was the third highest common police activity, below suspicious person/vehicle/property (408) and false or abandoned 911 calls (99). These and the following statistics are from the Wabasca and Athabasca RCMP third quarter (October to December) reports in the M.D. of Opportunity February 12 Council agenda package. The statistics are divided into several sections including, Criminal Code, drugs, and common police activities. Spousal abuse takes many different forms, so within the criminal charges it can show up in different…



