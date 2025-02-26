RCMP Black Hawks to Patrol International Borders

By Joshua Santos Writer Black Hawk helicopters may roar through the skies as law enforcement agencies increase patrols at both the Canadian and American borders but not over Six Nations. Royal Canaidan Mout Police (RCMP) said the helicopters aren’t patrolling over Six Nations but it was included in an alert the agency sent to all communities within a certain distance of the international borders. The office of the Six Nations Elected Chief was one of several communities notified that there will be increased international border patrols on both land and air. “A Black Hawk helicopter with the RCMP logo will be utilized for air patrols,” said Caitlin Court, communications coordinator for Six Nations in a news release. “If you see this helicopter, it does not mean a specific threat or…
