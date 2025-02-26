Ohsweken man facing charges after vehicle fails to stop for stop sign

OHSWEKEN-An Ohsweken man is facing a series of charges after Six Nations Police spotted a vehicle drive through a stop sign last month. Six Nations Police were on general patrol, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at about 7:15 a.m. when they saw a motor vehicle fail to stop for the posted stop sign at Fourth Line Road and Onondaga Road. Police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and spoke to the lone male driver. Police said while speaking to the driver signs of impairment were observed. The man was arrested and taken to the Six Nations detachment to provide a sample of his breath. The man refused to provide a sample and as a result of the investigation police arrested and charged the man. Charged Matthew Turner, 33, of Ohsweken,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice