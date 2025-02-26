What’s public and what isn’t … is a public matter

Six Nations current elected council’s decision to move into closed sessions on issues affecting the local community hit a new level this past week. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) decided to discuss the community’s ability to vote in elections behind closed doors. Now, whether you vote or not, or support the issue of voting. the issue isn’t putting a ballot in a box. The question is why? Why would a discussion on whether an election or vote would be held at Six Nations go behind closed doors. In the past the holding of voting polls, for provincial elections in particular, has come under fire with protesters showing up at the single voting station wherever it may be on Six Nations. But the discussion of whether to hold one at…
