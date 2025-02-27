National News
ticker

Possible remains found in search for slain women at Winnipeg-area landfill

February 27, 2025 42 views

By Brittany Hobson WINNIPEG,MAN.-CP-Potential human remains were discovered Wednesday at a landfill north of Winnipeg where search teams have been working to find two slain First Nations women. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said he spent time with the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran at the Prairie Green landfill when the discovery was made. He later struggled to find words to describe the news. “I don’t think any of us are ever going to forget today,” Kinew told reporters. “I think all of us who were there — family, searchers, people from government such as myself — are still in the state of is this really happening.” Police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran — victims of a serial killer — ended up at the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gov’t can’t override First Nation authority with mining: Fiddler

February 27, 2025 11

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal During a visit to Thunder Bay late…

Read more
National News

Iqaluit recovery centre road named Akausigiarvik Road

February 27, 2025 12

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Akausigiarvik Road, which means “to feel better…

Read more