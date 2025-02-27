Possible remains found in search for slain women at Winnipeg-area landfill

By Brittany Hobson WINNIPEG,MAN.-CP-Potential human remains were discovered Wednesday at a landfill north of Winnipeg where search teams have been working to find two slain First Nations women. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said he spent time with the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran at the Prairie Green landfill when the discovery was made. He later struggled to find words to describe the news. “I don’t think any of us are ever going to forget today,” Kinew told reporters. “I think all of us who were there — family, searchers, people from government such as myself — are still in the state of is this really happening.” Police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran — victims of a serial killer — ended up at the…



