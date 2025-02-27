National News
Timeline of 4 women slain in Winnipeg, demands to search landfill for remains

February 27, 2025 41 views

-CP-The Manitoba government announced Thursday that potential human remains have been found at a landfill north of Winnipeg, where search teams have been looking for two slain First Nations women. The women and two others were the victims of a serial killer in Winnipeg. Here is a timeline of the case: March 15, 2022 — Police say an unidentified woman is killed on or around this date. May 1, 2022 — Morgan Harris, a member of Long Plain First Nation living in Winnipeg, is last seen in the area of Main Street and Henry Avenue north of the city’s downtown. Police say the 39-year-old was killed on or around this date. May 4, 2022 — Police say Marcedes Myran, 26, also of Long Plain First Nation and living in Winnipeg,…

