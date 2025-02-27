Minister to apologize for relocations of Inuit decades ago

By Alessia Passafiume Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree will apologize on behalf of the federal government Thursday for its role in the Dundas Harbour relocations between 1934 and 1948. The relocations were part of Canada’s strategy to maintain a national security presence in the Arctic. More than 50 people were removed by the federal government from their ancestral homes, leaving impacts on Inuit communities that linger to this day. Isaac Shooyook, born in 1939 in Arctic Bay, is expected to be present to hear Anandasangaree deliver the apology at a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the hamlet where he was born, along with survivors’ descendants. Speaking in Inuktitut, Shooyook said while he is happy the minister is coming to apologize, he’s saddened many people who were affected have since died and…



