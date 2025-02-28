Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Saskatchewan government involving Métis group

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from the Saskatchewan government over a lawsuit alleging a Métis organization wasn’t consulted over uranium exploration permits. The unanimous ruling issued Friday lets Métis Nation Saskatchewan proceed with its legal action against the province, after permits were granted more than three years ago in northwest Saskatchewan near Patterson Lake. The court says it was not an abuse of process for Métis Nation Saskatchewan to sue the province on the issue. “Although abuse of process is possible in proceedings involving Indigenous litigants, the unique context of Aboriginal rights litigation must always be borne in mind,” the decision says. Métis Nation Saskatchewan filed a claim in 2021 against the province arguing it had Aboriginal title and rights to the land where NexGen Energy…



