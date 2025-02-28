National News
ticker

Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Saskatchewan government involving Métis group

February 28, 2025 2 views

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from the Saskatchewan government over a lawsuit alleging a Métis organization wasn’t consulted over uranium exploration permits. The unanimous ruling issued Friday lets Métis Nation Saskatchewan proceed with its legal action against the province, after permits were granted more than three years ago in northwest Saskatchewan near Patterson Lake. The court says it was not an abuse of process for Métis Nation Saskatchewan to sue the province on the issue. “Although abuse of process is possible in proceedings involving Indigenous litigants, the unique context of Aboriginal rights litigation must always be borne in mind,” the decision says. Métis Nation Saskatchewan filed a claim in 2021 against the province arguing it had Aboriginal title and rights to the land where NexGen Energy…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fraudulent Status Cards Circulate In Sault Ste. Marie In Attempts To Gain Services

February 28, 2025 8

BATCHEWANA FIRST NATION- First Nation communities are being warned to be on the look out for…

Read more
National News

The secret lives of polar bear families

February 28, 2025 11

By Louise Archer Postdoctoral Fellow, Biological Sciences, University of Toronto Despite being the largest land carnivore…

Read more