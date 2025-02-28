Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts short talks following Oval Office blow up

By Will Weissert, Zeke Miller And Justin Spike WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal with the U.S. that President Donald Trump had demanded and suggested was a condition for future support for Ukraine. His departure early Friday afternoon came after Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Trump berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful.” The pair had planned to sign an agreement and hold a joint news conference. Untouched salad plates and other lunch items were being packed up outside the Cabinet room where the lunch between Trump and Zelenskyy and their delegations was supposed to have taken place. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. WASHINGTON (AP)…



