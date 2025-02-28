National News
One dead, two hurt in Sandy Lake First Nation house fire

February 28, 2025 45 views

-CP-Police say one person was found dead and two others were injured after a home caught fire in Sandy Lake First Nation earlier this week. Nishnawbe Aski Police Service says officers responded to a report of a fire in the northern Ontario community Tuesday afternoon and found the home engulfed in flames. Police say community firefighters also rushed to the scene and worked to extinguish the fire. They say two individuals who fled the home were taken to the community nursing station for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say a third occupant of the home was unaccounted for and human remains were found at the scene the next day. Police, the fire marshal and the coroner’s office are working to identify the deceased and…

