National News
ticker

Ottawa tells First Nations chiefs committee to sort out child welfare talks with AFN

February 28, 2025 44 views

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says Ottawa needs the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and a committee trying to renegotiate a child welfare agreement to decide who’s leading the talks before any progress can be made. “There has been confusion regarding the role of the National Children’s Chiefs Committee and whether you and the committee are the body that Canada should be working with,” says a Feb. 25 letter from Hajdu to the chair of the National Children’s Chiefs Commission. “I would encourage the National Children’s Chiefs Commission to work directly with officials from the Assembly of First Nations … to clarify this situation.” After seeing Hajdu’s letter, the Assembly of First Nations said it has made it “consistently clear” to the federal government that it must…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

One dead, two hurt in Sandy Lake First Nation house fire

February 28, 2025 45

-CP-Police say one person was found dead and two others were injured after a home caught…

Read more
National News

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts short talks following Oval Office blow up

February 28, 2025 55

By Will Weissert, Zeke Miller And Justin Spike WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left…

Read more