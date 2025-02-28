National News
Fraudulent Status Cards Circulate In Sault Ste. Marie In Attempts To Gain Services

February 28, 2025 4 views

BATCHEWANA FIRST NATION- First Nation communities are being warned to be on the look out for fraudulent status cards that have begun circulating in Ontario. Reports of the fake cards have surfaced at Batchewana First Nation where both leadership and the Batchewana First Nation Police  issued warnings to residents, business owners and program managers of reports of fraudulent status cards surfacing and attempts  made to use the cards to gain First Nations services. The Batchewana First Nation Police have confiscated two of the fake cards and are advising anyone who encounters a suspicious card to notify the police immediately. Using and manufacturing a fake status card is a criminal offense and individuals using these  cards can be charged with fraud and forgery. The cards are described as  flimsy, do not…

