National News
ticker

Zelenskyy meets Trump at White House and seeks security assurances against future Russian aggression

February 28, 2025 4 views

By Will Weissert And Justin Spike WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s leader sought security guarantees as the U.S. tries to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump told Zelenskyy that doing so was disrespectful, as Zelenskky was pushing for U.S. security commitments to keep his country safe from further Russian aggression. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump said. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Friday with President Donald Trump…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Progressive Conservative incumbent takes Brantford-Brant

February 28, 2025 8

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator PC incumbent Will Bouma was criticized…

Read more
National News

Exhibit at McMichael gallery to feature life’s changes in Nunavut village

February 28, 2025 9

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com ​A new exhibit at the McMichael Canadian Art…

Read more