Hockey gear welcomed in Cat Lake

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal In a show of support, businesses and organizations from across the province demonstrated how easy a village can raise a child. This month, youths in Cat Lake First Nation received 1,300 pounds of gear that was collected from local hockey communities in the Oakville and Milton areas. The initiative reinforces the commitment to making sports accessible for Indigenous youths. The donated new and gently used hockey equipment was also collected from key sponsors and transported to Cat Lake in a large partnership chain. Stephanie Paxton, executive director at Mikinakoos Children’s Fund, said this is the fourth year they have received the donation, which arrived at a crucial time as Cat Lake prepares for an upcoming hockey tournament at the end of…



