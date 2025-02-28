National News
Progressive Conservative incumbent takes Brantford-Brant

February 28, 2025

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator PC incumbent Will Bouma was criticized for being an “absent” representative during the campaign, but it clearly wasn’t an issue for Brantford-Brant voters. Bouma handily took his third consecutive win in the riding — which includes the City of Brantford, Brant County, Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. “It’s gratifying to have the support of the people in the community, because we’ve been working very, very hard for the community,” Bouma told reporters following his victory. The optometrist and volunteer firefighter previously served as a Brant County councillor. During the brief campaign, he received criticism from Green Party candidate Karleigh Csordas, who called Bouma an “absent MPP” in a Facebook post last week…

